Robots decorate a Christmas tree

The robots trying to spread Christmas cheer
Robots are demonstrating their abilities in the festive windows at Bloomingdale's flagship store in New York this year.
Eleven machines in three of the stores windows are performing tasks such as playing instruments and serving coffee, as well as offering karaoke carols.
The collaboration between store, ABB robots and robot animator Andy Flessas aims to demonstrate how robots could be used in retail in the future.
Video journalist: Cody Melissa Godwin
22 Dec 2019
