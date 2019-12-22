Robots decorate a Christmas tree

Video

Robots are demonstrating their abilities in the festive windows at Bloomingdale's flagship store in New York this year.

Eleven machines in three of the stores windows are performing tasks such as playing instruments and serving coffee, as well as offering karaoke carols.

The collaboration between store, ABB robots and robot animator Andy Flessas aims to demonstrate how robots could be used in retail in the future.

Video journalist: Cody Melissa Godwin