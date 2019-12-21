Media player
Trump: 'Space is the world's newest war-fighting domain'
President Donald Trump has officially funded a Pentagon force focused on warfare in space - the US Space Force.
At an army base near Washington, Mr Trump described space as "the world's newest war-fighting domain".
21 Dec 2019
