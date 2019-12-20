Democrats clash over 'wine cave' fundraiser

Media player
Democratic debate: Warren and Buttigieg clash over 'wine cave' fundraiser
At Thursday's US Democratic debate, presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren criticised rival Pete Buttigieg for how he funds his campaign.
She said that Mr Buttigieg held a fundraiser in a wine cave where $900 (£690) bottles of wine were served.
Seven candidates took part in the debate, as they seek the nomination to take on President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election.
20 Dec 2019
