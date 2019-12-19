Media player
Singer Marc Anthony's yacht goes up in flames
Firefighters fought flames on Wednesday evening after a yacht reportedly belonging to the singer caught fire in a Miami marina.
The 120ft vessel was docked off MacArthur Causeway at the Island Gardens Marina in Miami, Florida when it caught fire.
All crew members on board were safely evacuated.
19 Dec 2019
