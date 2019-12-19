Senate leaders spar over Trump impeachment trial

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump impeachment: Senate leaders spar over upcoming trial
After the US House of Representatives voted to impeach Donald Trump, the two party leaders in the Senate traded arguments over what the upcoming trial is all about.
-
19 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-50860209/trump-impeachment-senate-leaders-spar-over-upcoming-trialRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window