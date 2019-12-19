New York City hit by a snow squall
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Timelapse shows New York City hit by a snow squall

A timelapse shows New York City being hit by a snow squall on Wednesday night.

Central Park was left with 0.4 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

A snow squall is a blast of sudden heavy snowfall and wind.

  • 19 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Van slides on ice into Lake Michigan