The moment US House votes to impeach Trump

The US House of Representatives has voted to impeach President Donald Trump.

After hours of debate, the Democrat-led House voted 231 to 197 on the first charge of abuse of power.

It accuses the president, who denies both charges, of trying to pressure Ukraine to smear his political rival, Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden.

Counts are still coming in for the second charge of obstruction of Congress. Mr Trump, who blocked his aides from testifying, is accused of failing to co-operate with the House impeachment investigation.