Trump impeachment compared to Jesus' trial during debate
Republican Congressman Barry Loudermilk criticised the process of impeachment and drew a comparison between the current inquiry into President Donald Trump to the trial of Jesus.
The House of Representatives is debating whether to impeach President Trump ahead of a vote on Wednesday.
18 Dec 2019
