The story of impeachment, by a Christmas choir

Trump impeachment inquiry sung by a Christmas choir
President Donald Trump became the third president in American history to be impeached, exactly one week before Christmas. He now faces a trial in the Senate that will decide whether he remains in office.
The Washington International Chorus performs the 12 Days of Christmas carol, with specially adapted lyrics by BBC News, to explain how the impeachment inquiry unfolded.
Shot and edited by Tristan Cimini and Peter Murtaugh.
Produced by Bella McShane.
23 Dec 2019
