Clinton V Trump - no sex and less suspense
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump and Clinton's impeachment - what's different now?

The House of Representatives has voted to impeach President Trump, setting up a trial in the Senate that will decide whether he remains in office.

The last president to be impeached was Bill Clinton in 1998. The BBC's Nick Bryant reported on both and explains how they compare.

  • 19 Dec 2019
Go to next video: In one moment - impeachment and a Pelosi glare