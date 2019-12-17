Trump could be impeached - how did we get here?

Video

The US House of Representatives is preparing to vote to possibly impeach President Donald Trump.

Mr Trump is accused of pressuring Ukraine to dig up damaging information on one of his main Democratic challengers for the presidency in 2020, Joe Biden, and his son Hunter.

A formal complaint from a whistleblower - an unnamed intelligence official who wrote a letter expressing concern about Mr Trump's 25 July call with President Volodymyr Zelensky - kicked off the impeachment process in early September.

President Trump, who is a Republican, strongly denies any wrongdoing.

Video by Tristan Cimini and Shrai Popat