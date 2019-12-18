Trump is not a lawyer

Video

The US Supreme Court justice talks to the BBC about impeachment, impartiality and presidential tweets.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg also told the BBC that restrictive abortion laws affect poor women in society.

Several states have passed highly restrictive abortion laws this year - and dozens more have proposed similar bills in their legislatures - though none have gone into effect thus far.

