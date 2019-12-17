Media player
US boy's emotion as he completes cancer treatment
Nine-year-old Steven from Oklahoma has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment for three years.
His mother, Ashley Carter, captured the moment he took the last of his drugs in a video widely shared on social media.
17 Dec 2019
