Footage of tornado damage in the US south

Tornadoes leave buildings flattened in US south
More than a dozen tornadoes tore through several south-eastern states in the United States late on Monday. One school in Louisiana evacuated just minutes before it hit. At least three people have been killed and many injured.
Storms are expected to continue to pose a threat to parts of Florida and southern Georgia on Tuesday, according to forecasters.
17 Dec 2019
