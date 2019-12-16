Video

Democrat congresswoman Elissa Slotkin announced to a Michigan town hall that she will vote to impeach President Donald Trump. Her district voted for Mr Trump in the 2016 election.

A vote in the Democratic-run House to impeach the president is set for Wednesday.

The president is accused of soliciting a foreign country to help him politically, by trying to pressure Ukraine to launch a corruption investigation into his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Mr Trump is also accused of obstructing Congress.

If a majority votes for impeachment, the case will then move to a trial in the Republican-controlled Senate.