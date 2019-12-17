The Jewish barber who loves Christmas
The Jewish barber who loves Christmas

Jack Bubis has been turning his salon into a winter wonderland for over two decades. This year his Christmas display is dedicated to his late brother. He says this isn't about religion, but bringing joy to the community.

