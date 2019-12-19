Trump reacts to news he's been impeached
Donald Trump was at a rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, at the time members of Congress voted to impeach him.

The House of Representatives voted on two charges - that the president abused his power and that he had obstructed Congress.

