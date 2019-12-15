How Mexicans saved a dying US town
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How Mexicans saved a dying US town

Guymon in Oklahoma was on its way to becoming a ghost town.

Then Mexican immigrants arrived 20 years ago after a food processing plant opened.

Since then, they've been responsible for an economic boom.

Video by Angélica M Casas, produced by Luis Fajardo

  • 15 Dec 2019
Go to next video: 'I was detained for speaking Spanish in the US'