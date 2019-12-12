Van slides on ice into Lake Michigan

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chicago government van de-icing the road slides into lake
Icy conditions on Wednesday morning led to a Chicago government vehicle carrying de-icing agent to lose control.
The van slid into Lake Michigan, near Oak Street Beach in Chicago. The two men inside managed to escape.
-
12 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-50764934/chicago-government-van-de-icing-the-road-slides-into-lakeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window