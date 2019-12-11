Statue with dreads in former Confederate capital

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rumors of War statue unveiled in Richmond, Virginia
The sculpture of an African American man riding a horse was unveiled in Richmond, Virginia.
Kehinde Wiley's bronze statue entitled Rumors of War is a direct response to the controversial Confederate statues that line Monument Avenue just a few blocks away.
Wiley is known for painting the presidential portrait of Barack Obama.
-
11 Dec 2019
