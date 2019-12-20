Media player
Reunited siblings team up for family game show
A DNA test brought the Wheeler siblings back together after almost 50 years apart. Now they are set to appear as contestants on a gameshow... for families.
Video by Dan Lytwyn
20 Dec 2019
