Sounds of gunfire fill Jersey City streets

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jersey City shootings: Sounds of gunfire fill streets
A police officer and at least five other people have died in a series of gun battles in Jersey City, in the US state of New Jersey.
Two other police officers were wounded during the incident, which ended in a shootout after two gunmen barricaded themselves in a kosher supermarket.
A motive for the incident is not yet known. But the mayor said investigators believe the location was "targeted".
-
11 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-50745503/jersey-city-shootings-sounds-of-gunfire-fill-streetsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window