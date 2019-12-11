Sounds of gunfire fill Jersey City streets
A police officer and at least five other people have died in a series of gun battles in Jersey City, in the US state of New Jersey.

Two other police officers were wounded during the incident, which ended in a shootout after two gunmen barricaded themselves in a kosher supermarket.

A motive for the incident is not yet known. But the mayor said investigators believe the location was "targeted".

