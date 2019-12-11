Media player
‘How texts to my dead brother brought us together’
After losing her brother to a drug overdose, Ruth Murray found comfort in messaging his old phone number.
When Amber Leinweber was assigned his old number, it was the beginning of a very unexpected friendship. The BBC travelled to Oshkosh, Wisconsin as the pair meet face-to-face for the first time.
Video by Shrai Popat and Dhruti Shah
11 Dec 2019
