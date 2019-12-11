‘How texts to my dead brother brought us together’
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

‘How texts to my dead brother brought us together’

After losing her brother to a drug overdose, Ruth Murray found comfort in messaging his old phone number.

When Amber Leinweber was assigned his old number, it was the beginning of a very unexpected friendship. The BBC travelled to Oshkosh, Wisconsin as the pair meet face-to-face for the first time.

Video by Shrai Popat and Dhruti Shah

  • 11 Dec 2019
Go to next video: ‘My mum's meeting my dad for the first time’