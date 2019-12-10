Media player
Republicans react to articles of impeachment
Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy gives a passionate statement in response to the articles of impeachment being unveiled.
Speaking to reporters, he argues the process is based on dislike of President Donald Trump.
