Emotional pleas before North Dakota refugee vote

Burleigh County would have been the first to stop new refugees
The North Dakota county narrowly voted to continue refugee resettlement after hearing passionate arguments on both sides of the debate.
Burleigh County would have been the first local government to stop new refugees from entering. A Trump administration executive order allows local governments to decide if refugees are allowed to resettle in their jurisdictions.
10 Dec 2019
