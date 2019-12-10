Media player
Why this cattle farmer moves his cows every day
Gases which help to heat the atmosphere and contribute to climate change are a by-product of the dairy industry.
They include direct emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, from cows, and carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide from the likes of packaging, transportation and fertilisers.
But one farmer in the US state of Georgia believes a different way of farming means his cows can be part of the solution. Will Harris says "it’s not the cow, it’s the how".
Video filmed and edited by Hannah Long-Higgins; produced by Haley Thomas
