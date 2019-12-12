Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What happens to America's dead eagles?
A national centre in Colorado receives dead eagles and processes them for federally-recognised Native American tribes.
Warning: This story contains images of dead and dissected eagles
Filmed and edited by Hannah Long-Higgins, produced by Dhruti Shah
-
12 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window