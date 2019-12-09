US man arrested after wheelchair theft attempt
Arizona man arrested after wheelchair theft attempt

The Phoenix Police Department have taken a man into custody who tossed a woman out of her wheelchair seat in an attempt to steal it.

Police praised a bystander who managed to retrieve the wheelchair and said the suspect was wanted for a number of outstanding charges.

  • 09 Dec 2019
