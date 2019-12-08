FBI: We aim to prevent further attacks
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

FBI: We presume attack was an act of terrorism

Special agent Rachel Rojas says there is no evidence of further threats after the Pensacola navy base shooting on Friday.

The gunman - a Saudi pilot training at the site - was killed at the scene. Authorities are investigating his motivation.

  • 08 Dec 2019
Go to next video: 'The Saudi government will owe a debt here'