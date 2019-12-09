Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stockton's universal basic income scheme
Stockton, California has introduced a scheme which gives $500 (£380) a month to residents earning less than the average income.
The Stockton Economic Empowerment Demonstration (SEED) programme is already proving popular with local residents, but could the model work nationally?
-
09 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window