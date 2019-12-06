Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jane Fonda: Who is the actor behind Fire Drill Fridays protests?
US actor Jane Fonda has been arrested a number of times while participating in weekly protests in Washington DC against a perceived lack of action on climate change.
She has vowed to demonstrate every Friday until January to demand that action is taken to address the issue.
Ms Fonda says she has been inspired "by the incredible movement our youth have created".
She has a history of protesting, but how did the actor become an activist?
-
06 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-50690766/jane-fonda-who-is-the-actor-behind-fire-drill-fridays-protestsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window