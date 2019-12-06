Who is Jane Fonda?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jane Fonda: Who is the actor behind Fire Drill Fridays protests?

US actor Jane Fonda has been arrested a number of times while participating in weekly protests in Washington DC against a perceived lack of action on climate change.

She has vowed to demonstrate every Friday until January to demand that action is taken to address the issue.

Ms Fonda says she has been inspired "by the incredible movement our youth have created".

She has a history of protesting, but how did the actor become an activist?

  • 06 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Why Jane Fonda keeps getting arrested