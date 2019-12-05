'You're a damn liar man' - Biden angered by voter

Media player
'You're a damn liar man' - Biden in heated exchange with voter
Former US Vice-President Joe Biden angrily rebuffed a voter in Iowa who suggested he had sent his son, Hunter, to work in Ukraine.
Allegations that President Donald Trump sought political advantage by pressing the Ukrainians to investigate Hunter Biden are at the centre of the impeachment hearings.
There is no evidence of any wrongdoing by the Bidens.
05 Dec 2019
