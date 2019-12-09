On the campaign trail with Biden

Media player
Joe Biden's campaign trail across Iowa
Democrat candidate and former Vice-President Joe Biden has been on an eight day tour of Iowa, in a bus branded with the words 'No Malarkey'.
Iowans will be the first to vote in the Democratic primary contest. The BBC went along to see how voters responded.
Film by MorganGisholtMinard.
09 Dec 2019
