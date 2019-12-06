Media player
How US law professors teach impeachment
These students at Georgetown Law School in Washington DC are taking a constitution law class, a few miles from the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
Professor Susan Bloch takes them through the key legal questions.
Video by Chloe Kim and Tristan Cimini
06 Dec 2019
