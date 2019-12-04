Trump on Trudeau: 'He's two-faced'
Nato summit: Trump responds to video of Trudeau

After footage emerged that appeared to show Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau mocking US President Donald Trump over a pre-summit press conference, Mr Trump called Mr Trudeau "two-faced".

Mr Trump then suggested Mr Trudeau's comments were made in retaliation for him "calling him out" on Canada's defence spending.

