Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
BolaWrap: The ‘Batman-style’ device being used by police
The Los Angeles Police Department is training 200 of its officers to use a new gun-like device designed to restrain people with a tether.
The BolaWrap shoots out a cord that wraps around a person’s arms or legs, restricting their movement.
Police are using the gadget, made by Wrap Technologies, as a means of restraining people without force.
-
04 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-50660451/bolawrap-the-batman-style-device-being-used-by-policeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window