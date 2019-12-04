The ‘Batman-style’ device being used by police
The Los Angeles Police Department is training 200 of its officers to use a new gun-like device designed to restrain people with a tether.

The BolaWrap shoots out a cord that wraps around a person’s arms or legs, restricting their movement.

Police are using the gadget, made by Wrap Technologies, as a means of restraining people without force.

