'We don't have the same definition of terrorism'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nato summit: Macron says members don't have same terrorism definition
Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump have met in London ahead of the Nato summit.
During the meeting, the French president said Nato members don't have the same "definition of terrorism" and his country has paid with its "soldier's lives".
The US president has accused his French counterpart of being "nasty" for saying Nato was "brain dead".
-
03 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-50651155/nato-summit-macron-says-members-don-t-have-same-terrorism-definitionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window