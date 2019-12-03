'We don't have the same definition of terrorism'
Nato summit: Macron says members don't have same terrorism definition

Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump have met in London ahead of the Nato summit.

During the meeting, the French president said Nato members don't have the same "definition of terrorism" and his country has paid with its "soldier's lives".

The US president has accused his French counterpart of being "nasty" for saying Nato was "brain dead".

