White House Christmas decorations unveiled
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

White House Christmas decorations unveiled

The First Lady Melania Trump revealed "The Spirit of America" as this year's theme in a video posted on social media.

The elaborate decorations were put on display with the help of over 100 volunteers and include displays made from gingerbread.

  • 02 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Melania Trump gets Christmas tree delivery