Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
White House Christmas decorations unveiled
The First Lady Melania Trump revealed "The Spirit of America" as this year's theme in a video posted on social media.
The elaborate decorations were put on display with the help of over 100 volunteers and include displays made from gingerbread.
-
02 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window