'Karaoke with a cop'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Philadelphia police hold karaoke community events

Police officers in Philadelphia decided to try a community event with a difference to tackle crime in one of the city's most violent neighbourhoods.

Every Friday, officers fill the streets of the 18th district with music and dancing.

The BBC's World Service spoke to Officer Shamssadeen Nur Ali Baukman.

  • 02 Dec 2019
Go to next video: White House Christmas decorations unveiled