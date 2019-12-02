'I was once homeless. Now, I sell homes'

Media player
Estate agent Scott Purcell was homeless for 17 years
Scott Purcell is an estate agent in Washington DC, one of the most expensive cities in the United States.
He knows the value of a home more than most agents, after spending 17 years living on the streets.
02 Dec 2019
