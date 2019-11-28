Thanksgiving Day ballons soar - but not as high
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Balloons fly low

Strong winds threatened to ground the festive balloons, but instead they simply flew a little lower.

Fortunately for organisers and the 3.5 million people who lined New York's streets to see the parade, the weather stayed just within the acceptable limits.

  • 28 Nov 2019
