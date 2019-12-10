Chilled jogger calmly dodges avalanche
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Chilled jogger calmly dodges avalanche in Canada

Bryon Howard was running in Lake Louise, Alberta, when he saw a huge wall of snow coming his way. Watch how he dodged the potentially deadly avalanche.

  • 10 Dec 2019
Go to next video: The moment after eruption hit NZ tourist site