Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thanksgiving travellers delayed by US storms
Dangerous storms are moving across the United States, from the West Coast to the Midwest. The US National Weather Service is advising millions of people to delay their travel plans due to the weather and hundreds of flights were grounded.
-
27 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window