Trump on plan to designate cartels as terrorists
US President Donald Trump has announced that he will designate Mexican drug cartels as terror groups. He described the plan in an interview with conservative media figure Bill O'Reilly, and said he had already been working on the designation for about 90 days.

The president said he offered to go into the country and "clean it out", but Mexico's president Andrés Manuel López Obrador had turned down the offer.

  • 27 Nov 2019
