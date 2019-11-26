Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump jokes about impeachment at turkey pardon
US President Donald Trump carried out the annual White House turkey pardon. This year’s lucky birds who were saved from a terrible and tasty fate were named Bread and Butter. The two birds will move to their new home with the rest of the pardoned turkeys at Virginia Tech, Gobblers Rest.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
26 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-50566090/trump-jokes-about-impeachment-at-turkey-pardonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window