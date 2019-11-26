Video

US President Donald Trump carried out the annual White House turkey pardon. This year’s lucky birds who were saved from a terrible and tasty fate were named Bread and Butter. The two birds will move to their new home with the rest of the pardoned turkeys at Virginia Tech, Gobblers Rest.

