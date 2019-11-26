Ousted US Navy chief attacks Trump
Richard Spencer: Ousted US Navy chief attacks Trump

In an interview with CBS Evening News, former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer defended his handling of a case involving a Navy Seal charged with war crimes.

Eddie Gallagher was demoted after being convicted of posing with the dead body of a young Islamic State militant. But President Trump reversed that decision, restoring his position in the elite Navy Seal unit.

