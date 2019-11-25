Match the Spanish accent to the country

Video

With more than 41 million speakers, the Spanish spoken in the US varies from coast to coast. Comedian Joanna Hausmann, a Venezuelan-American, describes some of these accents and demonstrates how they all sound.

Video produced by Angélica Casas and Patricia Sulbarán, edited by Enric Botella.

This video is part of ¿Hablas español?, a BBC road trip around the US to show the power of the Spanish language and Latinos in the age of Trump. You can follow the trip in Spanish at BBCMundo.