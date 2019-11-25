Match the Spanish accent to the country

Media player
Spanish accents spoken in the United States
With more than 41 million speakers, the Spanish spoken in the US varies from coast to coast. Comedian Joanna Hausmann, a Venezuelan-American, describes some of these accents and demonstrates how they all sound.
Video produced by Angélica Casas and Patricia Sulbarán, edited by Enric Botella.
This video is part of ¿Hablas español?, a BBC road trip around the US to show the power of the Spanish language and Latinos in the age of Trump. You can follow the trip in Spanish at BBCMundo.
25 Nov 2019
