Harvard-Yale game invaded by climate protesters

Hundreds of students have disrupted the annual Harvard-Yale football game in a climate change protest.

They invaded the field in New Haven, Connecticut, at half-time, demanding that the two elite US universities stop investing in fossil fuels.

As officials appealed for them to leave, spectators and some players also joined the protest, US media report.

About 50 people were escorted from the field by police, while others left voluntarily.

The protest delayed the game by about half an hour.