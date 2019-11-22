Newsmax's Ruddy on Trump: No impeachable crime

Video

US President Donald Trump is the subject of an impeachment inquiry over allegations that he improperly sought help from Ukraine to increase his chances of re-election.

But close personal friend of the president and head of Newsmax Media, Christopher Ruddy, says that while there may have been some questionable behaviour, there is nothing that rises to the level of an impeachable crime.

"So far the known evidence suggests there was no impeachable crime... Nobody has yet identified a crime that the president committed or an actual law that he broke," he told Hardtalk's Shaun Ley.

Mr Trump says he has done nothing wrong.

Watch the full interview on BBC iPlayer (UK only)