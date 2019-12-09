'My regrets over Westboro Baptist Church'

Video

Former member of the Westboro Baptist Church, Megan Phelps-Roper, has told of the shame and guilt she feels after picketing US soldiers' funerals and carrying signs which said the military deaths were God’s punishment for the country tolerating homosexuality.

She grew up in the church run by her grandfather Fred Phelps, who has since died, joining the protest pickets from the age of five.

“I think about it frequently. It comes up, obviously there are a lot of things that trigger those memories and it is deeply distressing to me the things that I did specifically at funeral protests,” she told BBC Hardtalk’s Shaun Ley.

“It has been part of what has been the motivation for me to do the work I have been doing and trying to make amends," she added.

